JKNPP holds protest demo in Jammu

Jammu, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) held a massive protest demonstration in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The protest demonstration was led by JKNPP Chairman and former puppet minister, Harsh Dev Singh.

The protestors on the occasion torched effigy of the BJP and raised slogans against the BJP regime.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Yash Paul Kundal, Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Pratap Singh, Surinder Chouhan and Kewal Krishan Sharma.

