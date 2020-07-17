Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

JKNPP holds protest demo in Jammu

Protests Add comments

Jammu, July 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) held a massive protest demonstration in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

The protest demonstration was led by JKNPP Chairman and former puppet minister, Harsh Dev Singh.

The protestors on the occasion torched effigy of the BJP and raised slogans against the BJP regime.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Yash Paul Kundal, Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Pratap Singh, Surinder Chouhan and Kewal Krishan Sharma.


