People in IOK not safe even in their homes

PeopleUnsafeInTheirHousesInIOJK

Srinagar, July 17 (KMS): When the people across the world are being asked to Stay home, Stay safe, the same is not applicable to the people of occupied Kashmir who are even being targeted by Indian forces insides their houses.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the lives and properties of the people in occupied Kashmir were unsafe due to heavy presence of Indian troops and police. The report said that barging into houses, harassing and arresting the inmates and vandalizing property was a routine matter for the occupational forces.

The report said houses of the Kashmiris are destroyed purposefully by Indian occupational troops. It said, residential structures are destroyed and household goods are ransacked by the troops. The report pointed out that Indian troops have destroyed over 110,330 residential houses and structures since January 1989 till date.

“There is a sense of insecurity among the people of occupied Kashmir in every nook and corner of India. Kashmiris are targeted wherever they go and are physically and mentally tortured because of their identity. Kashmiri students are harassed in India and are even expelled from educational institutions,” it added.

