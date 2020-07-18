‘19th July important milestone in Kashmir’s history’

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has termed July 19 as an important milestone in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the 19th July in 1947, the real representatives of the Kashmiris gathered under the banner of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar and passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan and associated their future with Pakistan.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that on July 19, 1947, almost a month before Pakistan came into being, the Jammu and Kashmir associated its political future with it that as Kashmiris had deep religious, geographical and cultural bonds with the new Muslim state. He said that the Kashmiris’ decision was in line with the principles of the partition of the Indian sub-continent.

The TWI spokesman said that India had already set its cunning eyes on Jammu and Kashmir and had completely ignored the Kashmiris’ aspirations and landed its army in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and occupied a large part of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5 last year completely disregarded the existing UN resolutions on the disputed status of Kashmir and the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and annexed it with India.

The spokesman said that Kashmiris were fighting against Indian oppression and were determined to continue their struggle till complete success. He said the day is not far when the sacrifices of Kashmiris will bring fruit and Jammu and Kashmir will be freed from Indian clutches and become part of Pakistan. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement in Islamabad said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had set their destination by announcing their affiliation with Pakistan through the Accession to Pakistan resolution on July 19, 1947. And for that purpose they have been struggling ever since, he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said that a stable Pakistan was imperative for the people of Kashmir as well as the entire Muslim Ummah.

Like this: Like Loading...