Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

19th July is of special significance in Kashmir’s history: Mirwaiz

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that 19th July is of special significance in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this day in 1947, true representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the resolution called for the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

He said that the resolution was adopted following the announcement of the Partition Plan by the British government. He said that as per the understanding behind the Partition Plan, the princely states were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries, Pakistan and India.

“The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq maintained.

Meanwhile, the Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the Kashmiris’ decision of 19th July in line with the principles of the partition of the sub-continent.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: