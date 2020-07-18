19th July is of special significance in Kashmir’s history: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that 19th July is of special significance in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this day in 1947, true representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the resolution called for the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

He said that the resolution was adopted following the announcement of the Partition Plan by the British government. He said that as per the understanding behind the Partition Plan, the princely states were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries, Pakistan and India.

“The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq maintained.

Meanwhile, the Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the Kashmiris’ decision of 19th July in line with the principles of the partition of the sub-continent.

