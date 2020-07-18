Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

APHC condemns Modi govt’s assaults on Muslim majority character of IOK

Human Rights Add comments

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the new construction policy approved by the occupation authorities paving way for the Indian armed forces to grab the Kashmiris’ land and carry out unhindered constructions and other related activities.

The authorities on Friday approved amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to allow notifying any areas in the territory as “strategic areas”. Under the new policy, the land on which existing camps/ cantonments of the Indian armed forces are located in various areas or where new camps/ cantonments they think is important can be notified as strategic areas and handed over to the forces. Till now, many camps of Indian forces were based in private properties like orchards, houses, government properties and are thus temporary. An entire area can now be designated as strategic area which can be taken over and developed for the use of armed forces and their families.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the move was aimed at unlawfully grabbing the Kashmiris’ land and constructing permanent settlements for the Indian soldiers. He said this new policy is part of Modi-led fascist government’s plan to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in the territory. He maintained that the Indian authorities were aware of the fact that the Kashmiri people would not sell their properties to the non-Kashmiris and that’s why they introduced this policy to forcibly deprive them of their land.

The spokesman appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir to resist India’s nefarious plan, tooth and nail. He also appealed to the world community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of Modi regime’s illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and stop it from altering the demographic composition of the territory.


