Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Concern expressed over new domicile law, housing policy in IOK

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, has expressed grave concern over the domicile law and the newly announced housing policy aimed at snatching the Muslim identity and land of Kashmiris.

Jahangir Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that through such moves, the Indian government wanted to change the demography of Kashmir which would be resisted by the Kashmiris tooth and nail.

He said Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and needs to be resolved through dialogue process among India, Pakistan and the genuine leadership of the people of Kashmir for the peace and stability in the region.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: