Concern expressed over new domicile law, housing policy in IOK

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, has expressed grave concern over the domicile law and the newly announced housing policy aimed at snatching the Muslim identity and land of Kashmiris.

Jahangir Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that through such moves, the Indian government wanted to change the demography of Kashmir which would be resisted by the Kashmiris tooth and nail.

He said Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and needs to be resolved through dialogue process among India, Pakistan and the genuine leadership of the people of Kashmir for the peace and stability in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...