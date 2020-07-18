Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in IOK, toll reaches 233

Coronavirus, Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died of coronavirus, taking the fatality tally in the territory due to the infectious disease to 233.

The 80-year-old woman from Bandipora died at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

Nine persons died of coronavirus, yesterday. Of these vistims, four were from Srinagar, two from Pulwama, and one each from Shopian, Bandipora and Badgam.

With these deaths, 214 COVID-19 positive people have died in Kashmir Valley, 18 in Jammu region and 1 in Ladakh division so far.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: