Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in IOK, toll reaches 233

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died of coronavirus, taking the fatality tally in the territory due to the infectious disease to 233.

The 80-year-old woman from Bandipora died at Soura hospital in Srinagar.

Nine persons died of coronavirus, yesterday. Of these vistims, four were from Srinagar, two from Pulwama, and one each from Shopian, Bandipora and Badgam.

With these deaths, 214 COVID-19 positive people have died in Kashmir Valley, 18 in Jammu region and 1 in Ladakh division so far.

