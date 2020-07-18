Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr 3 more youth in IOK, toll rises to 7 since Thursday

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today, raising the number of the youth martyred in the territory to seven since Thursday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora of Shopian district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, the troops martyred three youth during a similar operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of Kulgam district, yesterday. One more youth was killed by the troops during a military operation in Keran area of Kupwara district on Thursday.


