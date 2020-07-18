JKSM expresses concern over newly announced housing policy in IOK

Islamabad, July 18: (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has expressed grave concern over the newly announced housing policy aimed at snatching Kashmiris’ Muslim identity and land.

The authorities have approved new policy under which any area can be notified as “strategic areas” where the Indian armed forces can carry out unhindered constructions and other related activities.

The JKSM President, Altaf Ahmed Bhat in a statement in Islamabad, today, said that now an entire area could be designated as a strategic area which could be taken over and developed for the use of armed forces and their families.

He urged the world community to put pressure on India to stop atrocities, oppression and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, withdraw its troops and start the process for the plebiscite.

