Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Journalists in Tangmarg protest against assault on colleague

Protests, Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, journalists held a demonstration in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district against an assault on a photojournalist by a government official.

The journalist, Sajad Hameed, who works as a photojournalist with Kashmir Times, said that he was performing his professional duty and covering a protest by locals against Public Health Engineering (PHE) department when the Tehsildar pushed him multiple times and ask him to close his camera. Sajad Hameed said that despite introducing himself as a journalist to the Tehsildar, he was verbally abused, insulted and pushed.

Tangmarg Working Journalist Association held a protest demonstration, demanding action against the official.


