Journalists in Tangmarg protest against assault on colleague

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, journalists held a demonstration in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district against an assault on a photojournalist by a government official.

The journalist, Sajad Hameed, who works as a photojournalist with Kashmir Times, said that he was performing his professional duty and covering a protest by locals against Public Health Engineering (PHE) department when the Tehsildar pushed him multiple times and ask him to close his camera. Sajad Hameed said that despite introducing himself as a journalist to the Tehsildar, he was verbally abused, insulted and pushed.

Tangmarg Working Journalist Association held a protest demonstration, demanding action against the official.

