Rehmani pays tribute to Pakistan Movement leaders of 1947

Islamabad, July 18 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has paid tribute to the champions of the Pakistan movement of Jammu and Kashmir of the 1947 odd times, especially to the cause of J&K Muslim Conference and its leader Sardar Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar who evacuated his own house to hold a convention on Accession to decide.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that It’s worth noting that the convention was held under the auspices of the J&K Muslim Conference, emphasizing upon the Maharaja Harisingh that the departments of Defence, Communication, & Foreign Affairs should be acceded to Pakistan Constituent Assembly. But, after the creation of Pakistan on 14 August 1947, the Indian army invaded the State on 26,27th October and forcibly occupied it.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said since then the people of the occupied territory have been offering matchless sacrifices for their right of the self- determination and plebiscite. He condemned India’s unilateral actions to repeal Kashmir’s special status and divide it into two union territories against the will of the Kashmiri people.

He called upon the UN Security Council to nullify all the Indian laws extended to the Jammu and Kashmir on or after the 5th August 2019 in violation of the UN resolutions.

He denounced the Amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to allow notifying any areas in J&K as “strategic areas” where the Indian armed forces can carry out unhindered constructions and other related activities.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani urged Pakistan to take solid steps at international level to get the unbridled laws of the Indian government repealed in occupied Kashmir.

