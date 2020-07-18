Syed Ali Gilani denounces new housing policy in IOK

Srinagar, July 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has denounced the new housing policy by amending the Control of Building Operations Act and the J&K Development Act by the occupation authorities.

The authorities on Friday approved amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to allow notifying any areas in the territory as “strategic areas”. Under the new policy, the land on which existing camps/ cantonments of the Indian armed forces are located in various areas or where new camps/ cantonments they think is important can be notified as strategic areas and handed over to the forces.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweet in Srinagar said that the new amendment had once again vindicated apprehensions, expressed earlier that the new Palestine was in the making.

He urged the United Nations to break the shackles of stagnation and ask India to stop state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...