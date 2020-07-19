19th July is important day in Kashmir’s history: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, July 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have said that 19th July is an important day in the history of Kashmir when on this day in 1947 the Kashmiri people had attached their future with Pakistan.

It was on this day in 1947 when genuine representatives of majority of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

Huryat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement in Srinagar urged all peace and freedom-loving people to observe July 19 as Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day with a renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self-determination and to translate the idea of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed in 1947.

APHC leader and the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja in her statement in Srinagar said that the decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan. She also expressed concern over the domicile law and the newly announced housing policy aimed at snatching the Muslim identity and land of Kashmiri.

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mohammed Yousuf Naqash in a statement in Srinagar said that the unanimous decision taken by the real and genuine leadership of Kashmir on 19th July 1947 gave a new impetus to the Kashmiris’ freedom movement by announcing their affiliation with Pakistan through the Accession to Pakistan resolution.

He said that the historic decision of that day had thwarted the plans of the tyrannical powers and their followers. From 1947 till today, the Kashmiris have been fighting not only Indian machinations and their plans but also the Indian forces and will continue to do so in the future, he added.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement issued in Srinagar termed 19th July as a defining moment in the Kashmir’s history.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion, he said that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

He also thanked the government of Pakistan for its continued political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris’ just cause.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the resolution was unanimously adopted showing a political and constitutional stance. He, however, said that the Indian forces invaded Srinagar on 27th October 1947 and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter violation of the partition plan and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

APHC leader and general secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement, Pir Hilal Ahmed in a statement in Srinagar said that religiously, geographically and culturally Pakistan and Kashmiris were one and in any case, it has a natural affiliation with Pakistan. He said that the Kashmiris had been fighting for their rights and wanted a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute under the United Nations resolutions.

Hurriyat leader, Manzoor Ghazi in his statement in Srinagar described July 19 as a historical day for Jammu and Kashmir and said that the people of Kashmir were determined to continue their struggle till accession to Pakistan is achieved.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in 1947 the resolution called for accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan. He said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He also condemned the new housing policy of the Indian government in Kashmir and described it a dangers step against the wishes of Kashmiri people.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad said that on the day in 1947 the Kashmiri leadership had decided to attribute their future with Pakistan.

He said that the day had also a great significance in the history of Kashmir because the historic resolution was adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan and India under the Partition Plan on August 14 and 15 respectively. He added that it was an undeniable fact that Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically, culturally and ethnically linked to the state of Pakistan.

The General Secretary of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Shameem Shawl in her statement re-affirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue struggle till the goal set in the 19th July resolution was achieved. She also denounced and all Indian brutal laws and imposed violent anti-Kashmir acts including the amendment to the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970. She added that the move was aimed at unlawfully grabbing the Kashmiris’ land.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani in a statement in Islamabad said that 19th July is an important day in the history of Kashmir when on this day in 1947 the Kashmiri people had attached their future with Pakistan.

He said the historic resolution called for the accession of the Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of Kashmiri Muslims.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement said that 19th July is of special significance in the history of Jammu and Kashmir He said Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory and India should shun its rigid policy to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per United Nations resolutions.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Yusuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Hasan Al-Bana and Zahid Safi in their statements in Islamabad said that today Kashmiris all over the world are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to continue the liberation struggle till complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

They also appealed to the international community to help stop Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik in his statement said, Kashmiris are observing the day in Pakistan and in every corner of the world to convey to the world that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and without the jugular vein, there is no significance of the body, he added. He said Jammu and Kashmir was a practical part of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people had been sacrificing for it for the last over seven decades.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad said that July 19, 1947 was the day when the representatives of the Kashmiri people unanimously passed the resolution of accession to Pakistan in Srinagar and set their future course of action.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement said that the decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that today that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory and India should shun its might and rigid policy and resolve the dispute as per the UN resolutions.

The Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Seerat Committee, Khawaja Naeem-ul-Hassan in his statement said, every year the people of Kashmir observe July 19 as Accession to Pakistan Day. He said, in fact it is a practical expression of the Kashmiri people’s accession to Pakistan and at the same time it is a renewal of the commitment to continue the struggle for the right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...