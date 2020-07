Srinagar, July 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, today, taking the overall fatality count due to the disease in the territory toll to 239.

One of the victims was an 84-year-old man from the Kashmir Valley’s Baramulla district and other a 50-year-old woman from Rajouri district in Jammu division.

Out of the 239 Covid-19 related deaths in occupied Kashmir, 219 are from the Kashmir Valley, 19 from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

