APHC-AJK holds roundtable on accession to Pakistan Day

Islamabad, July 19 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organised a roundtable conference at its office in Islamabad, today, on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan Day.

Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan chaired the event while the AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan was the special guest on the occasion.

The speakers, declaring July 19 as a historic day for the Jammu and Kashmir, said that on this day, the Kashmiri people had determined their future through the resolution of Accession to Pakistan. They said that Kashmiris expressed their feelings and sentiments by adopting the resolution of accession to Pakistan. They said that Kashmiri people had been fighting for the last 73 years not only for freedom but also for the survival and security of Pakistan and many generations of Kashmiris had sacrificed for the purpose.

Hurriyat leaders said that India had occupied Jammu and Kashmir aggressively and illegally. They added that more than 900,000 Indian troops could not weaken the spirit of Kashmiris and their love and commitment with Pakistan. The round table Conference termed the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and the brutal use of force on peaceful protesters as the worst example of Indian state terrorism. It also expressed concern over the persistent violations of human rights by the forces’ personnel.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India, under a conspiracy, was committing genocide of Kashmiris to change the Muslim majority status of the occupied territory into a minority and urged the international community to stop India from taking aggressive measures.

The conference saluted the Hurriyat leaders and activists who sacrificed their lives for freedom and endured the hardships of imprisonment. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle till the completion of the mission of Kashmiri martyrs and the right to self-determination. At the end, prayers were offered for the stability of Pakistan, martyrs of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Those who attended the meet included Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Shameem Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Nazeer Karnai, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqub, Nisar Mirza, Ishtiaq Hameed, Raja Khadim Hussain, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Altaf Hussain Wani, Syed Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Zahid Ashraf and Gulshan Ahmed, Sardar Atique Usmani, Bashir Usmani and Rasheed Kazmi.

Like this: Like Loading...