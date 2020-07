Srinagar, July 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Anchar area of Soura in the Srinagar outskirts.

As the searches were conducted by the troops, people, mostly, youth hit the roads and hurled stones on the forces’ personnel who fired tear-smoke shells to disperse the protesters.

The troops damaged various parked vehicles in the area as well.

