Kashmiris and Pakistan have the same destination: Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore, July 19 (KMS): PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Kashmiris and Pakistan have the same destination.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a message on the communication website Twitter, while paying tribute to Kashmiris on the day of Pakistan’s accession, said that Kashmir’s independence and India’s defeat is written on the wall.

PML-N President said that Kashmiris decided to join Pakistan before the formation of Pakistan while Quaid-e-Azam declared Kashmir as the lifeblood of Pakistan.

In his message, Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, also said that the tactics of Indian oppression could not dissuade Kashmiris from their mission.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif further said that Kashmiris are protecting the accession resolution of Pakistan by sacrificing their blood and Pakistan will stand side by side in their struggle till the independence of Kashmiris.

It should be noted that Kashmiris all over the world are celebrating Pakistan Accession Day today. The purpose of celebrating this day is to renew the pledge that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and its struggle will continue till its accession to Pakistan.

On July 19, 1947, the Kashmiris decided to join Pakistan ideologically. The resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan was unanimously passed during the meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

On this day, Kashmiris renew their pledge that the movement will continue till the accession to Pakistan.

Even today the slogan of Kashmiris dedicated to the spirit of freedom is that Kashmir will become Pakistan

