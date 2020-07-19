Kashmiris must get right to self-determination like Darfur: Shehryar Afridi

Islamabad, July 19 (KMS): Chairman Pakistan Parliament s Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday strongly denounced the Indian-occupation regime for enacting new laws to enable illegal military cantonments in the disputed area of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged United Nations to take action to stop this illegal process.

Addressing a seminar at National Press Club Islamabad on Sunday to mark Kashmir Accession Day, he said the new laws were a part of Indian plan to bring demographic changes in the IoJK in a bid to artificially turn Muslim dominated Kashmir into a Hindu majority territory.

He said the government of Pakistan, while upholding its principled position, continues to provide political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

Afridi said while Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world are celebrating Pakistan Accession Day today, Indian occupation forces are inflicting innumerable atrocities in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, and the unarmed Kashmiri people are fighting the dangerous weapons of the Indian-occupying army with mere rocks.

He said this is a nefarious design cooked up to violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The world needs to act now.

The Kashmir Committee chairman said under this sinister design, thousands of Indian labourers have been brought for construction near the army Cantonment.

He said that India is violating International law by settling Indians in the UN-recognized disputed territory. The world must take note and warn India of its implications in the region, he demanded.

Afridi went on to say that the UN must pursue its own resolutions on Kashmir to hold a plebiscite in the occupied territory, failing which it would lead UN towards the fate of League of Nations.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and others also addressed the forum.

He said kike Darfur (South Sudan) and East Timor, Kashmiris should be given the right to vote to decide their political future, as promised by the United Nations. But the United Nations and the international community continue to turn a blind eye to the Kashmir issue.

