Pakistan raises Kashmir dispute at UN forum

United Nations, July 19 (KMS): Pakistan has once again raised the Kashmir dispute at the UN forum saying that the United Nations and the entire concept of multilateralism has been eroded by hegemonism, coercion and arbitrary use of force.

In his address to the high-level segment of the UN ECOSOC titled ‘Multilateralism after COVID 19: what kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary?’, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also opposed the expansion of the Security Council’s permanent membership.

Qureshi said Pakistan was particularly concerned by the oppression and atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces against the people occupied Kashmir.

He also said that the Security Council would not be revitalised by accommodating the narrow ambitions of those who sought power and privilege, and additional permanent members in the Security Council would compound, not resolve, its paralysis.

Indeed, it is the small and medium sized states with the highest stake in the UN-led world order, which can help to promote an equitable and effective structure of international peace and security, he said.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) had hosted the high-level conversation among leaders on global solidarity and renewed multilateralism during times of crisis and in the continuing pursuit of long-term sustainable development.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg were among the world leaders who addressed the High-Level Segment.

