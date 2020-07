Islamabad, July 19 (KMS): Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday said that she salutes to the courage and bravery of Kashmiris who are resisting Indian occupation and brutality.

In her message on social media networking site, she said on Kashmir of Accession to Pakistan Day that the generation after generation of Kashmiri men, women, children have confronted and resisted Indian occupation, brutality and incarceration.

