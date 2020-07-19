School teacher detained under PSA in IOK

Srinagar, July 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a private school teacher and an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami from Kupwara district has been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and shifted to Kupwara jail.

Zahoor Abbas Khan, a 39-year-old son of Mohammad Abbas Khan of Devar Lolab, Kupwara, was arrested on 7 July and was lodged in Police Station Lolab; however, draconian PSA was invoked against him on 18 July and was shifted to Kupwara jail, his family members told media.

Last year, in February, authorities had detained hundreds of leaders and activists of the socio-religious organisation across the Valley.

“Prior to 7 July he was summoned by Lolab police stations and when he along with some family members reached the said police station, he was detained,” the family said adding, “When argued about his detention, police officials said, we don’t know, we have received directions from higher-ups.”

Mr. Khan, a teacher by profession, was an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Tahir Abbas, brother of the detainee vehemently contested the allegations leveled against Zahoor Abbas Khan. “Whatever has been mentioned in dossier is a brazen and blatant lie against my brother. We will knock the doors of court and fight injustice in a democratic way,” he said.

Earlier, authorities booked JI Chief Spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali on July 3 and shifted him to Central Jail, Srinagar. He was taken away by police on 30 June from his residence in Nehama Pulwama, and was lodged in Kakapora police station for several days.

According to reports, several Jamaat members were also arrested by police and have been booked under PSA since 8 July.

