Time for Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan not far away: President

Islamabad, July 19 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that the time was not far away when the sacrifices of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) would come to fruition and they would accede to Pakistan.

In his message to the nation on the Kashmir s Accession to Pakistan Day annually observed on July 19, the president said the Day was meant to reiterate the resolve of the Kashmiri people to get deliverance from the Indian oppression and accede to Pakistan.

The day is observed to commemorate the unanimous adoption of a resolution by the Kashmiri leaders for Kashmir s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar on July 19, 1947.

The president said the India had been illegally occupying the IOJ&K and making Kashmir people subject to inhuman torture.

He said Pakistan has been highlighting the Indian cruelties in the Kashmir at every international forum and even the voices were also being raised globally against the human rights abuses in IOJK.

The president said India had also been violating the UN Security Council s resolutions recognizing the Kashmiris right to self determination. Indian government s actions to change the demography of the territory were also the violations of the said resolutions, he added.

The president emphasized the international community to play its role for implementation of the UN resolutions.

