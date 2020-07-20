Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

13 more COVID-19 deaths in IOK since Sunday, toll reaches 251

Srinagar, July 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, 13 more people, who were tested positive for Covid-19 died since Sunday, thus taking the total number of fatalities due to the virus in the territory to 251.

10 coronavirus positive patients died on Sunday and three on Monday (today). The deaths that occurred on Sunday included seven from the Kashmir Valley, two from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region, whereas those recorded today were all from the Kashmir Valley.

With these deaths, 229 people in the Valley, 20 in Jammu and two in Ladakh have died so far due to the Covid-19.


