Ali Raza urges UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

Brussels, July 20 (KMS): Chairman, Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has said, the historic resolution of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan was based on Kashmiris’ relations with Pakistan on religious, geographical, cultural and economic grounds.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observe the Accession to Pakistan Day on 19 July every year.

He said, Kashmiris declared their accession to Pakistan a month before the independence of Pakistan and then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir dishonestly announced his accord to India and India illegally captured a large part of Jammu and Kashmir. India started brutal acts against the Kashmiris from the day first of its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was India which brought the issue of Kashmir to the United Nation (UN) and promised with the people of Kashmir their right to self determination but did not fulfill this promise, so far, he said. India even revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last and started lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir by seizing the basic rights of citizens of the disputed region.

KC-EU Chairman said, Kashmiris cannot withdraw their right of self determination and are still struggling for this right.

Ali Raza Syed urged United Nations to use its good offices for implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Like this: Like Loading...