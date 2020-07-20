Bad day for Indian soldiers as 3 died unnatural death in IOK

Srinagar, July 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the past twenty four hours did not prove to be quite good for the Indian Army and paramilitary as three soldiers suffered unnatural deaths with the latest one taking his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Srinagar, today.

A soldier associated with Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in the Pantha Chowk area of the city. He was identified as Biswjit Dutta.

Another Indian soldier identified as Akshay Kumar was killed when his service rifle went off at Dewar Gali post in Gulmarg area of Baramulla district.

One Indian Army man was killed near Line of Control in Kargil area when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device, Indian Army officials said.

Meanwhile, an Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force constable Parveen Munda was critically injured after he shot himself with his service rifle at Dalgate in Srinagar.

