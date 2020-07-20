HR bodies’ role sought for early release of Shabbir Shah

Islamabad, July 20 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party while condemning the illegal detention of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah has sought the role by the world human rights bodies in the early release of the APHC leader, languishing in Tihar Jail, India, for the past three years.

DFP Acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad terming the illegal imprisonment of Shabbir Ahmad Shah as a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir said that the ailing APHC leader was being deliberately punished for his unprecedented and indomitable role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

The DFP leader said that the Indian agencies had miserably failed to produce any solid evidence against the party chairman and other Hurriyat leaders despite launching smear campaign against them.

Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the fast deteriorating health condition of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other Hurriyat leaders, Saghar stated that Mr. Shah who has been suffering from multiple ailments was not receiving proper medical treatment in the highly congested jail, which he said has been declared as a hotbed of the novel coronavirus.

He said that Indian authorities’ intent to keep Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders behind the bars was part of India’s grand design to render the movement leaderless. However, he made it clear that such inhuman, immoral and undemocratic tactics would not deter the resistance leaders like Shabbir Shah from advocating the just cause of Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah was arrested by Indian investigation agency, NIA, on July 25, 2017 in a decade old fabricated case, which was quashed by an Indian court after the occupation authorities miserably failed to produce any evidence against him. Shabbir Shah was later shifted to New Delhi and since then has been languishing in Tihar jail along with dozens of other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmed Khan Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajudin, Shahidul Islam, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom.

Meanwhile, the DFP spokesman in a separate statement condemned the continued arrest spree and bloodbath unleashed by Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

