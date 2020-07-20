Ittehad-e-Islami hails political elites for passing accession resolution

Srinagar, July 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-e-Islami in connection with the Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day has praised all political elites for ascertaining the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan through a resolution unanimously passed on July 19, 1947 in Srinagar.

The General Secretary of Ittehad-e-Islami, Muhammad Altaf Salfi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We demand of Pakistan to do everything on the historic occasion so that Kashmir is not only freed but also the religious and political future of Kashmiris can be secured.”

Salfi said that even today, naming Pakistan for Kashmiris living in Kashmir had become such a big crime that they were being punished, they are killed, their houses are destroyed, young people are injured, their bodies are dismembered with pellet guns and anyone who raises his voice is imprisoned but Kashmiris will continue their struggle for liberation.

The Ittehad-e-Islami General Secretary said, India has now crossed all limits as it had changed our departments, cities and roads with the name of Hindu deities so that Kashmiris are deprived of freedom and remain slaves of Hindus and India. He added that the Indian dream is against the law of nature so the Kashmiri people will never allow it to be fulfilled.

He said, Ittehad-e-Islami rejects all the recent steps taken by India. India has brought 200,000 Biharis to Kashmir to turn the Muslim majority Kashmir into a minority. “We condemn this and call upon Kashmiris to protest against it,” he added.

Salfi said, India has announced to build 200,000 houses by amending the Building Construction Control Act, which is a terrible attack on Kashmiris. “We call for an immediate end to this; otherwise, a mass movement will be organized against it.” He said, Kashmiris are protesting against the abolition of Articles 370 and 35A.

The Ittehad-e-Islami General Secretary said that if India did not give up the process of resettlement of non-state Hindus in Kashmir, Kashmiris would fight till the last drop of blood to save their land and homes and majority character.

