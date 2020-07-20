Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Missing man’s body found after 22 months in IOK

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a middle-aged man’s body was recovered from Chenab River, today, 22 months after he went missing in Doda district of Jammu, officials said.

They said that following the information by locals that a body was floating in the river, a police team was rushed to the spot which fished it out.

The deceased was later identified as Showkat Ali, son of Gulam Mohammad of Akramabad. A police official said that Showkat Ali was a municipality worker and had been missing for 22 months.

The SHO of Doda, Munir Khan told media that a missing report was already registered with the police. “After legal formalities, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites,” he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: