Pulwama family says member ruthlessly beaten by troops

Srinagar, July 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a family has complained that Indian troops during a cordon and search operation subjected a member, Waseem Ahmad, to the brutal torture in Kakapora town of Pulwama district, today.

The family members told media in Srinagar that the troops dragged the youth and thrashed him mercilessly. They said that Waseem, a science graduate and a civil service aspirant, suffered injuries as they continued to hit him in front of them. “We don’t know why he was beaten up,” they asked.

The family sought intervention by local police and the administration to file a case against the culprit Indian Army personnel.

