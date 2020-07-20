Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Pulwama family says member ruthlessly beaten by troops

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a family has complained that Indian troops during a cordon and search operation subjected a member, Waseem Ahmad, to the brutal torture in Kakapora town of Pulwama district, today.

The family members told media in Srinagar that the troops dragged the youth and thrashed him mercilessly. They said that Waseem, a science graduate and a civil service aspirant, suffered injuries as they continued to hit him in front of them. “We don’t know why he was beaten up,” they asked.

The family sought intervention by local police and the administration to file a case against the culprit Indian Army personnel.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: