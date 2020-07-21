11 more persons die due to COVID-19 in IOK, toll rises to 268

Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, eleven more deaths due to coronavirus were reported, today, taking the fatality count due to the infectious disease to 268.

All these victims died at various hospitals in Srinagar. Five coronavirus patients died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, four at SMHS hospital while one each at Chest and Disease hospital and a hospital in Bemina.

With these deaths, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 268 including 246 in the Kashmir Valley, 20 in Jammu region and 2 in Ladakh division.

