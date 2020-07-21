Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

11 more persons die due to COVID-19 in IOK, toll rises to 268

Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, eleven more deaths due to coronavirus were reported, today, taking the fatality count due to the infectious disease to 268.

All these victims died at various hospitals in Srinagar. Five coronavirus patients died at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, four at SMHS hospital while one each at Chest and Disease hospital and a hospital in Bemina.

With these deaths, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 268 including 246 in the Kashmir Valley, 20 in Jammu region and 2 in Ladakh division.


