APHC to observe August 05 as Black Day

Islamabad, July 21 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a meeting in Islamabad, today, with Mustafa Muhammad Hussain in the chair.

The APHC-AJK meeting decided to observe the upcoming 5th August as black day on the completion of one year to the constitutional onslaught on occupied Kashmir by Modi-led fascist government. Modi regime repealed the special status of the territory on 5th August, last year, and annexed it with India. Since then the occupied territory is under strict military siege.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. It strongly denounced the brutal tactics being used by India to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It also expressed concern over the issuance of domicile of occupied Kashmir to the Indian Hindus by the authorities.

The meeting also prayed for the speedy recovery of senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, his son Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi, and APHC leader, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar.

During the meeting, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain also took oath as the Convener of APHC-AJK chapter.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Ishtiaq Hameed, Nisar Mirza, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain and Javed Iqbal Butt. At the end of the meeting special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs.

