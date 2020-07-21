Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

India has turned Kashmir into battlefield: JKYSF

Human Rights Add comments


Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar has said that India has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a battlefield where killings, crackdowns, arrests, nocturnal raids and ransacking of houses are taking place on daily basis.

Umar Aadil Dar while addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said Kashmir is a globally-accepted dispute whose settlement is to be ascertained through exercise of right to self-determination of its people.

The meeting was attended by party leaders including Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Tauseef Ahmed, Zubair Hassan Mir, Faisal Ahmed, Advocate Zia, Angadh Singh Khalsa, Haris Ahmed and Shafiq Ahmed.

Umar Aadil Dar also expressed serious concern about the pathetic condition of political prisoners, saying that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed under jail manual.

The meeting termed Kashmir as a long-pending political and humanitarian issue to be settled through free and fair plebiscite.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: