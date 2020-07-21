India has turned Kashmir into battlefield: JKYSF



Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar has said that India has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a battlefield where killings, crackdowns, arrests, nocturnal raids and ransacking of houses are taking place on daily basis.

Umar Aadil Dar while addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said Kashmir is a globally-accepted dispute whose settlement is to be ascertained through exercise of right to self-determination of its people.

The meeting was attended by party leaders including Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Tauseef Ahmed, Zubair Hassan Mir, Faisal Ahmed, Advocate Zia, Angadh Singh Khalsa, Haris Ahmed and Shafiq Ahmed.

Umar Aadil Dar also expressed serious concern about the pathetic condition of political prisoners, saying that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed under jail manual.

The meeting termed Kashmir as a long-pending political and humanitarian issue to be settled through free and fair plebiscite.

