Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

India using torture, arrest as policy in IOK: VOV

Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Executive Director, Voice of Victims, Abdul Qadeer Dar, has said that Kashmiri people, particularly youth, are running for their lives as India is using torture, harassment and arrest as a policy in the territory.

Abdul Qadeer Dar while strongly criticizing Indian forces for thrashing and beating a student during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district appealed to all international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to conduct a thorough visit of besieged valley to take the stock of human rights situation there.

He also strongly condemned the manhandling of dozens of villagers and ransacking of the property worth millions during the nocturnal raids in south Kashmir and termed it as highly inhuman act.


