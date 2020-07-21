Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

IOK at the brink of complete economy breakdown

#ConflictTakingHeavyTollInIOJK

Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): Occupied Kashmir is witnessing a complete breakdown of economy due to imposition of military siege and internet clampdown by India in the territory since August 5, last year.

According to a survey conducted by Kashmir Media Service, the economy of the occupied territory suffered a loss to the tune of $2.1 billion since India illegally scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 after unlawfully abrogating the Article 370 of its constitution.

The survey says that post August 5, 2019 moves by India have proved economic nightmare for the Kashmiri people.

The restrictions imposed in the guise of COVID-19 lockdown also incurred a loss of 124.16 billion [Indian] rupees in the occupied territory.

The survey pointed out that over 496,000 Kashmiris lost job as India was engaged in systematic destruction of the Kashmiris’ economy.


