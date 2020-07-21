Lightning kills three including couple in Poonch

Poonch, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, three persons including a young couple were killed in a lightning strike in Poonch district.

The lightning struck Gumsar Dhoke in Surankote area of the district, killing three persons including Mohammad Hasiq, his wife Zarina Akther and Javied Ahmed, officials told media. All three persons including the husband-wife died on the spot.

The police while confirming the deaths said they had gone for grazing animals in the remote area when they were hit by the natural calamity.

Meanwhile, an Indian army man was critically injured in a landmine blast at Kalal Naushera area of Rajouri district. He was shifted to an army hospital in Udhampur.

Like this: Like Loading...