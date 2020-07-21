Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

‘New domicile law in Kashmir to be disastrous for peace’

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments

Lahore, July 21 (KMS): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has called Modi modern equivalent of Adolf Hitler and termed his Hindutva as “Hindu Reich” of 21st Century.

He said this while talking to delegations at his home. He also questioned over silence of international community on on-going atrocities in Kashmir Valley.

He said that new domicile law in Kashmir has opened way for demographic changes which will be disastrous for peace in region.

He also lambasted Indian parliamentarians, especially Congress party for acquiescence on Modi atrocities in Kashmir Valley.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: