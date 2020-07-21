‘New domicile law in Kashmir to be disastrous for peace’

Lahore, July 21 (KMS): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Rana Akhtar Hussain has called Modi modern equivalent of Adolf Hitler and termed his Hindutva as “Hindu Reich” of 21st Century.

He said this while talking to delegations at his home. He also questioned over silence of international community on on-going atrocities in Kashmir Valley.

He said that new domicile law in Kashmir has opened way for demographic changes which will be disastrous for peace in region.

He also lambasted Indian parliamentarians, especially Congress party for acquiescence on Modi atrocities in Kashmir Valley.

