TWI urges UN to act against existential threat to IOK Muslims

Srinagar, July 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has expressed concern over the brutal actions being taken by India’s fascist government of Narendra Modi against Kashmiri Muslims in the territory.

A spokesperson for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar criticized the Indian authorities for coming up with a so-called new construction policy after amending the Building Operations Act 1988 and the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act 1970.

The new construction policy, the TWI said, is aimed at the grabbing of Kashmiris’ land and to use it for military purposes by the Indian army. The spokesman said that the occupation authorities have already implemented a new domicile law under which more than 30,000 non-Kashmiris have been granted domicile certificates over the past two and a half months.

He said that all these steps of the Indian authorities were part of a grand conspiracy whose sole purpose is to turn the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority territory.

The spokesman said that there were also reports that more than 30,000 Hindu fanatics associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu extremist organizations had been brought to the occupied territory and stationed in Indian military bases and camps to carry out the massacre of the Kashmiri Muslims.

He emphasized that that the goons of these Hindu extremist organizations had already massacred nearly 300,000 Muslims in the Jammu region in 1947 and now such brutal game was being planned for the Muslims of the Kashmir valley which is a matter of great concern.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami appealed to the United Nations and the international community to take immediate notice of the threat posed by the fascist Indian government of Bharatiya Janata Party to the existence and identity of Kashmiri Muslims.

