Whole Kashmir desired to accede to Pakistan in 1947: AJK president

Islamabad, July 21 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that on July 19, 1947, the whole Kashmir State had desired to accede to Pakistan and that spirit still lives strong today.

Had it not been for the connivance of the Indian Army, Dogra Raj and the British rulers, true aspirations of the Kashmiri people would have been realised and they would have become a part of Pakistan on Aug 14, 1947, he said.

The AJK president said this while speaking at a seminar titled, ”Kashmir Accession Day and our Responsib­ilities”, organised by BTM Global and National Press Club in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Self-Deter­mination Movement (JKSDMI), led by its chairman Raja Najabat Hussain.

