Abdul Samad Inqilabi presented before TADA court

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has said that party Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who is illegally detained in Central Jail, Srinagar in a false case, was presented before a TADA court in Srinagar through video link.

A TeA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after hearing the arguments of Abdul Samad Inqilabi’s lawyer, the court adjourned the hearing till July 27. The spokesman said that the party chairman had to undergo a medical check-up, yesterday, but the authorities did not take him to the hospital.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi is detained under the back law Public Safety Act and his party as well as his family is deeply concerned about his deteriorating health. They demanded that Inqilabi should be admitted to a hospital for treatment in view of his worsening health.

