Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated in IOK on August 01

Grand Mufti urges people to follow proper guidelines

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, has said that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the territory on August 1 and the people should follow proper guidelines and maintain highest level hygiene while performing Qurbani (sacrificing of animals).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that COVID-19 should in no way be made an excuse for not sacrificing animals. “All who have a financial capacity to perform sacrifice of animals on Eid, must do it. COVID-19 should not be made an excuse,” he said.

Grand Mufti urged the people, who intend to perform sacrifices of animals, to maintain proper hygiene and not to sacrifice animals on roads or open fields. “The person who sacrifices the animals should wear gloves and mask and maintain proper social distancing. People should also wear gloves and pack pieces of meat in polythene while distributing the same,” he said.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that Eid prayers should be offered in Eidgah and proper social distancing should be maintained. “I urge the people while celebrating Eid, give a share of sacrificial meat to downtrodden, poor and orphans besides helping them financially. Don’t forget the poor on this Eid,” he said.

