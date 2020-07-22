India victimizing Hurriyat activists for their political belief: JKYSF

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): InKashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Umar Aadil Dar, has said that the Indian government is victimizing pro-freedom people for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government in violation of the principles of humanity and justice had kept a Hurriyat activist, Muhammad Ashraf, in jail for the past more that 15 years. He said that health of Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Batagund area of Verinaag, was deteriorating after each passing day.

He said prisoners are released after completion of their life imprisonment but Muhammad Ashraf continues to be kept in an Indian jailed which is against all principles of justice.

Umar Aadil Dar said that there were scores of Kashmiri prisoners like Muhammad Ashraf who even after completion of their sentences remained illegally detained for their political belief. He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the prolonged detention of Kashmiri prisoners and play role in their early release.

