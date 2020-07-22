Indian police arrest three youth in Badgam

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces arrested three Kashmiri youth from Chadoora area of Budgam district, today.

The youth identified as Javaid Ahmad Butt, a resident of Pulwama, Ajaz Wani of Dangerpora and Aqib Ganai of Khansaib, were arrested during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Chadoora area of the district.

The police in a statement claimed that the detainees were over-grounder workers of mujhaideen and were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to them. However, the relatives as well locals of the area denied the police claim and said that the youth were innocent and had nothing to do with any such activities.

