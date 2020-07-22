Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Indian police arrest three youth in Badgam

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces arrested three Kashmiri youth from Chadoora area of Budgam district, today.

The youth identified as Javaid Ahmad Butt, a resident of Pulwama, Ajaz Wani of Dangerpora and Aqib Ganai of Khansaib, were arrested during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force in Chadoora area of the district.

The police in a statement claimed that the detainees were over-grounder workers of mujhaideen and were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to them. However, the relatives as well locals of the area denied the police claim and said that the youth were innocent and had nothing to do with any such activities.


