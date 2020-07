Islamabad, July 22 (KMS): Kashmiri freedom activist Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sufi alias Janbaz Kashmiri passed away in Rawalpindi, today.

Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sufi, 50, was a resident of Mazhama area of Badgam district in occupied Kashmir.

His funeral prayers were offered and he was buried in Khanna graveyard, Islamabad.

The deceased is survived by his widow, six daughters and three sons.

