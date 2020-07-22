Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

No Amarnath Yatra in IOK, first time in 150 years

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, for the first time in 150 years, the annual Hindu pilgrimage, Amarnath Yatra, in the territory has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the announcement to cancel the yatra was made after a meeting of Amarnath Shrine Board.

Earlier, the authorities had said that the yatra would begin July 21 onward and go on till August 3. The yatra was scheduled to be held in a restricted manner, with only 500 pilgrims per day to be allowed.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: