No Amarnath Yatra in IOK, first time in 150 years

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, for the first time in 150 years, the annual Hindu pilgrimage, Amarnath Yatra, in the territory has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the announcement to cancel the yatra was made after a meeting of Amarnath Shrine Board.

Earlier, the authorities had said that the yatra would begin July 21 onward and go on till August 3. The yatra was scheduled to be held in a restricted manner, with only 500 pilgrims per day to be allowed.

Like this: Like Loading...