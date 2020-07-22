Plan unveiled to highlight Kashmir issue at int’l level

London, July 22 (KMS): Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) (UK) has unfolded a comprehensive strategy and road map to highlight Kashmir issue at International level for its peaceful resolution.

According to a statement, he announced the road map for next three months to take up the issue of Kashmir at international level and highlight the atrocities and gross violations of human rights continued unabated by India for seven decades against the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Highlighting the programme and strategy, he said JKSDM would launch a full-fledged campaign on the diplomatic front with the support of organizations active at the diplomatic level for Kashmir, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK, Azad Kashmir leadership, members of the National Assembly and human rights activists.

Raja Najabat Hussain stated that JKSDM would also fully co-operate with the All-Party Coordinating Committee UK and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK for the August 5 and August 15 protests against India.

Commenting on the recent report released by the British Foreign Office on human rights violations against 30 countries, Raja Najabat said, “we will start a full-fledged lobby campaign for not including and neglecting human rights violations of Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir in the report”.

The JKSDM, he said would also write letters and email to British Foreign Secretary, Human Rights activists Lord Tariq Ahmed, Chairman Conservative Friends of Kashmir MP James Daly, All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group Chairperson MP Debbie Abrahams, Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir Andrew Gwynne MP, MP Dominic Raab and other Members of Parliament to inform the sentiments of British Kashmiris and the real situation in IOK.

