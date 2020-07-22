Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Restrictions further intensified in besieged Kashmir valley

Uncategorized Add comments

Srinagar, July 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have further intensified the restrictions across the already besieged Kashmir Valley in the wake of spurt in coronavirus related cases and deaths.

According to Kashmir Media Service, occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since August, last year, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi repealed the special status of the territory and put it under military siege. The restrictions were intensified in March this year after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the territory. The authorities further tightened the curbs today in the name of controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Occupied Kashmir has so far reported over 270 COVID-19 related deaths while more than 15,000 people have tested positive for the infectious disease.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: