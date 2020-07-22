Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

Struggle of Kashmiris for freedom to be succeeded: Moeed

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments

Islamabad, July 22 (KMS): Special Assistant on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf says the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom will succeed despite the brutalities being perpetrated by the Indian forces.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad.

Moeed Yusuf said the Indian atrocities and aggressive steps cannot stop the struggle of Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan is always stood by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters for realization of their just right to self-determination.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: