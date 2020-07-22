Struggle of Kashmiris for freedom to be succeeded: Moeed

Islamabad, July 22 (KMS): Special Assistant on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf says the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom will succeed despite the brutalities being perpetrated by the Indian forces.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad.

Moeed Yusuf said the Indian atrocities and aggressive steps cannot stop the struggle of Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan is always stood by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters for realization of their just right to self-determination.

