World urged to help stop HR abuses by Indian troops in IOK

Islamabad, July 22 (KMS): The Convener of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has called upon the international community to prevail upon India to stop continued gross human rights violations and anti-Kashmir policies including engineering a change in the demography in the territory.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a meeting of the AJK chapter of the forum in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs. He said that the people of occupied Kashmir were kept hostage by the Indian Army and its agencies.

He said that the military siege, lockdown, restrictions on movement of the people and suspension of internet since India illegally scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir in 5 August 2019 had destroyed economy, education and daily life of the Kashmiri people.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi appealed to the United Nations to initiate measures for resolving the Kashmir dispute by holding a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir as promised to the Kashmiri people in the resolutions adopted the World Body several decades ago.

He also sought the role of the world human rights bodies in the early release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. The condition of Kashmiri detainees is very pathetic in Indian jails, he said.

The meeting condemned the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq saying that he was being punished for his unprecedented and indomitable role in the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It also denounced the continued arrest spree and cordon and search operations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

