India’s Hindutva ideology poses serious threat to peace: FM

Islamabad, July 23 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India’s Hindutva ideology and aggressive policies pose serious threats to peace and stability in the entire region.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad regarding situation of peace and stability in the region, he said India is targeting civilians by committing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control to cover up its serious human rights violations and internal weaknesses.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is raising the issue of Indian military invasion in occupied Kashmir and its continued violations of human rights at all international forums, including the United Nations, and exposing the real face of the Indian regime before the world.

He said the global community will have to play its effective role in getting the unarmed people of Kashmir rid of Indian occupation and oppression.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India also wants to sabotage peace efforts to restore tranquility in Afghanistan.

The meeting also discussed various suggestions to draw world attention towards unilateral actions taken by the New Delhi regime in Indian occupied Kashmir on fifth August last year and to further highlight this matter internationally.

It held detailed consultations on matters relating to Afghan peace process and regional security.

