Casualties during ongoing uprising

(From July 8, 2016 - June 30 2020)
Total Killings * 1231
Custodial Killings 83
Tortured/Injured 29066
Arrested 25468
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4256
Women Widowed 99
Children Orphaned 223
Women gang-raped / Molested 1014
Inured by pellets
11050
Youth lost total eye-sight
160
Youth lost one eye sight 225
 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service

Archive: Current Month

July 2020
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives

India’s steps in IOK violation of international law: Devinder Singh

Uncategorized Add comments

Jammu, July 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devender Singh Behl, has said that the steps taken by India over the past one year are clearly in violation of the international norms and laws.

Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that Kashmiris had not accepted the Indian move of abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Indian authorities had illegally arrested Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth and kept them in far off Indian jails to stifle the voice against the vicious Indian measures.

He said that Kashmiri people had been living a life of cosmopolitanism for the last one year due to the lockdown while the siege and restrictions had been tightened in the name of COVID-19 which had added to their miseries.

Devinder Singh Behl said that India was settling a large number of non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory to change the proportion of the population, while a new construction policy was recently unveiled to allow the Indian forces to grab the Kashmiris’ lands.

He said that Kashmiri people would never allow the nefarious Indian plans to succeed and they would continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Devinder Singh urged the United Nations to take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions passed by the World Body so that the dream of lasting peace and stability in South Asia could be realized.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: