India’s steps in IOK violation of international law: Devinder Singh

Jammu, July 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devender Singh Behl, has said that the steps taken by India over the past one year are clearly in violation of the international norms and laws.

Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that Kashmiris had not accepted the Indian move of abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Indian authorities had illegally arrested Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth and kept them in far off Indian jails to stifle the voice against the vicious Indian measures.

He said that Kashmiri people had been living a life of cosmopolitanism for the last one year due to the lockdown while the siege and restrictions had been tightened in the name of COVID-19 which had added to their miseries.

Devinder Singh Behl said that India was settling a large number of non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory to change the proportion of the population, while a new construction policy was recently unveiled to allow the Indian forces to grab the Kashmiris’ lands.

He said that Kashmiri people would never allow the nefarious Indian plans to succeed and they would continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Devinder Singh urged the United Nations to take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions passed by the World Body so that the dream of lasting peace and stability in South Asia could be realized.

